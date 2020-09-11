Roger Owen Abbott

The Shawnee News-Star

Roger Abbott, 76 of Dale, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, in the home after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.

Roger was born on Nov. 23, 1943, in Shawnee. He was one of three sons. Roger graduated from Shawnee High School. After school, Roger learned many trades throughout his life — plumbing, carpentry, electrical, and auto mechanics to name a few. He owned and operated his own business for many years installing counter-tops. Roger was not just a Jack of all Trades, he was a Master of all Trades.

One of Rogers favorite activities was exercising with his buddies at the YMCA, where he faithfully went six days a week for ten plus years. Roger was a avid motorcycle enthusiasts and enjoyed riding his Harley with his friends throughout the state.

He truly enjoyed traveling with the love of his life Shirley around the country with the Miata Car Club. Roger and Shirley spent and made many memories at their lake house at Eufaula.

Roger restored the Thompson Family Home and completed his work in 2003 for his family to have a loving and warm place to gather.

Roger is preceded in death by his beloved Shirley Thompson, his parents, one son (Steve Abbott), one brother (Jack Kilby), and one grandson (Tyler Hathcock).

He is survived by Terrie Hiburn (Russell) of Shawnee, Vance Rochelle (Kim) of McAlister. Five grandchildren, Justin Hathcock, Tanner Hathcock, Jackson Hathcock, Patrick Rochelle, Kaylyn Rochelle. In addition he is survived by one brother, a number of brother in laws, sisieter in laws, nieces, nephews, and countless friends.

As everyone knows Roger was a person you could always count on and always had the ability to do so.

A celebration of Rogers life will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 18, at Dale Cemetery. Pastor Russell Currie will be officiating.