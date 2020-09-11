The Shawnee News-Star

Sue Ann McGowan went to be with Jesus, her Savior and Lord of her life, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at her home in Shawnee.

She was born June 12, 1945, in Shawnee to E.A. and Gladys (Swink) Harmon. She grew up with three siblings on a dairy and wheat farm west of Shawnee. In her early years, she could be found riding her horse Honey; that was her passion. She attended Bethel schools, and graduated valedictorian in 1963. She was a star basketball player, loved the sport and coached at the AAU and high school levels in Maryland. She loved all sports including golf (she could hang with the men), football (she was a consistent winner in fantasy football), baseball/softball (which she also helped coach), and wrestling (no, she did not coach, but was a rabid fan). When it came to her children’s bicycle racing, she could change tires, wheels, and gears with the fastest of them.

She attended Oklahoma State University, graduating in 1967 with a BA in Education. She went on to teach in Napa Valley, California. She later moved to Southern California to teach in Orange County. There she became very involved with the UP with Jesus Movement and attended Calvary Chapel in Costa Mesa, Calfornia.

She returned to Shawnee in 1975 where she was reunited with an old friend Byron (Mac) McGowan and they were married Sept. 11. She became an instant mother to Mac’s son Sean. They later had two more children: Aaron and Kirsten.

In 1985, she moved to Maryland with her husband, who accepted a job with the Office of Naval Intelligence. She strongly supported her children in their education and sports programs as well as her husband’s career. She was their foundation drawing her strength from her walk with the Lord who was always first.

Sue later lived in Kansas City and Colorado Springs, where she was very active in her Christian faith. She was 70 years old the last time she went down the ski slope. In 2014, Sue and her husband returned to Shawnee. Their home has served as a place of refuge for several ministers during these past few years and she is known for being a gracious hostess.

In September 2019, she was diagnosed with a rare and incurable cancer.

Sue was preceded in death by her father E.A. Harmon and one sister Helen Marie Richard.

She is survived by her husband, Byron; sons, Sean (Texas), Aaron (Florida) and daughter, Kirsten Basore (Maryland), along with their spouses; her grandchildren Julia, Trevor, Ethan, Chase, Emily, Alyssa, Haley and Garrison who were the loves of her life. She also leaves behind her mother, Gladys Harmon; brother, Tommy Harmon; sister, Debbie Hodde and their spouses all of Shawnee; sister-in-law, Sonya Wilburn along with numerous nephews and nieces.

A celebration of life will be held to honor her at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19, at Liberty Baptist Church in Shawnee.

In lieu of flowers, Sue and family ask that donations be provided to Realm of Caring at http://realmofcaring.org/suememorial

