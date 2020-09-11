The Shawnee News-Star

Tommy W. “Bo” Duncan Jr., 47, lifelong resident of Shawnee, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13, at Cooper Funeral Home with family present from 1 to 3 p.m. to greet friends and family.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 14, at Tecumseh Cemetery with Reverend Clint Dawkins, Sharon Baptist Church, officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

