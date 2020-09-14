The Shawnee News-Star

James Floyd Bennett, 88, of Crescent City, Florida, passed away peacefully at his home on Sept. 9, 2020, following an extended illness from kidney disease.

He was born and raised in New Lexington, Ohio, and went on to establish a long career in aviation. He taught flying at Ohio State before being hired by Pan American Airlines in 1955. He flew for Pan Am for 30 years working his way to Captain and Check Captain. The last six years of his career was with United Airlines as a Check Captain. He logged over 38,000 international flight hours on every continent worldwide. Before the jet age he started his flying career flying the DC-3 and completed it on the 747-100.

James married Shirley Griffith on Oct. 17, 1976, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, where they made their home for 11 years. In 1988 they moved to Eagle’s Nest Aerodrome west of Crescent City, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Nellie Bennett and a son, TJ Bennett.

He is survived by his wife Shirley of 43 years; sister, Barb Able and brother, Jerry (Pat) Bennett. He has three surviving children, Lynne (Jim) Shelton, Nancy Bennett and Suzanne Bennett. He has two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren. He also has three stepchildren, Ernie (Shannon) Cunningham, Melinda (Ken) Stahl and Eric (Darlene) Wisener; ten step-grandchildren and 12 step-great grandchildren. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Crescent City, Florida.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to The National Kidney Foundation of Florida, 1040 Woodstock Road, Suite 119, Orlando, Florida 32803.

Arrangements are under the direction of Clayton Frank & Biggs Funeral Home, Crescent City, Florida. biggsfh.com