Ray Ezra Troutt, 97, of McLoud, passed from this life to his rewards in Heaven when Angels took him to a reunion with his sweet Joye and a host of family and friends on Sept. 12, 2020, at his home in McLoud.

He was born May 24, 1923, in Blanchard, Oklahoma, to Leroy Troutt and Idella Terrel Troutt. Ray and Joye Hollowell were married in Sterling, Oklahoma, on Oct. 4, 1947. He was a high school graduate with training at Draughn’s School of Business.

He retired after 28 years of service as an Aircraft Engineer from Tinker Air Force Base and was also a stock farmer, raising and purchasing pure-bred cattle and horses.

Ray served in the United States Marine Corp from May 28, 1943, to Nov. 5, 1945, in the South Pacific during World War II. He was a member of Newalla First Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon for 35 years, Sunday School Superintendent and Training Union Director.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joye; two sons, Don Ray Troutt and Dwayne Laroy Troutt; two brothers, Jack Troutt and Truman Anderson; and two sisters, Loretta and Evelyn.

Survivors include a daughter Dianne Carson; Peggy, widow of Dwayne and Karen, widow of Don; a sister Lolita, a brother Larry Anderson; six grandchildren, Jeremy Troutt, Stacy Wells, Brandon Troutt, April Hatchell, Nicki Whittington and Russel Boland; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in Asa Smith Memorial Chapel followed by interment at Dale Cemetery under direction of Asa Smith Funeral Service, Harrah.

Tributes and condolences may be posted on the funeral home web-site www.asasmith.net