The Shawnee News-Star

LaDawna Kay (Word) Denslow, age 74, left this life on Sept. 9, 2020, in Shawnee.

She was born Feb. 28, 1946, in Elk City, Oklahoma, to Albert Pike Word Sr. and Lucille Marie (Strobel) Word. She had lived with her husband Glenn Ray Denslow in Ada, Oklahoma, but sadly he passed away Aug. 5, 2017.

LaDawna was a high school graduate and was a homemaker. She loved traveling and genealogy. She and her husband had food concession trailers.

LaDawna leaves to cherish her memory, her sons: Dale Klein Weakley II of Belleville, Illinois and Wayne Cole Woltman of Ada, Oklahoma, her brother; Pike Word, Jr. and wife Shelley of Edmond, Oklahoma, grandchildren; Brittany Lynn Weakley and her husband Chris Leathers of Antlers, Oklahoma, Cameron Dale Weakley of Ada, Oklahoma, Destanie Sharea Weakley of Ada, Oklahoma and Tyler Joe Weakley of Belleville, Illinois, great-grandchildren; Keighton Monroe Leathers & Korbin James Leathers of Ada, Oklahoma and Rao Auden Ray and Roman Kay William Ray, unborn and due in December and their father; Robert Ray, her great-nephew Trey Word of Houston, Texas and her lifelong loving friend; Laurie Thurmond Phillips and her husband Jay of Seminole and her children; Kerry Causey of Seminole, Kevin Causey of Norman, Debbie Causey of Seminole and Deanna Causey Morrison of Tecumseh. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Glenn Ray Denslow brother; John Lynn Word, her son Michael Sean Woltman, her nephew; Pike Word III.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.