Mable Delorse Woody was born at home Dec. 17, 1924, in Payson, Oklahoma, to Daniel Grover and Eula (Cartwright) Nicely. She passed away Sept. 12, 2020, in Shawnee at the age of 95.

Mable enjoyed watching Oklahoma City Thunder basketball, playing table games with her friends in Chandler and listening to gospel and country music.

Mable was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Eula; sisters, Edith, Ninnie, Evelyn, Ruby; brothers, Charlie, Bud, Bob; husbands, J.D Mills, Walter ‘Red’ Neer, and Gus Woody. She will be missed by her surviving nieces, nephews and many friends.

As Mable’s health began to fade, she was cared for by her niece and nephew James and Helen Armitage of Meeker. At Mable’s request, no public services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lehman Funeral Home of Wellston.