Stephen George Finefrock Hutchens passed away peacefully on Sept. 11, 2020, in Oklahoma City. He was 71.

Steve was born in Shawnee on July 26, 1949, to Kathryn Jo Saling and Paul Dodds Finefrock. The family lived in Hobart until his mother, by then married to Richard A. Hutchens, moved to Shawnee in 1960. He was an active member of the youth ministry at the First Christian Church and Boy Scouts of America. He graduated in 1967 from Shawnee High School, where he was a founding member of RoEx, the Explorer club for model rocketeers

Hutchens started at the University of Oklahoma in 1976. He was active in Oklahoma Intercollegiate Legislature, Model UN, and Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He was a photographer for the Oklahoma Daily student newspaper. He earned his B.A. from the University of Oklahoma and his M.Ed. from Central State University.

Hutchens spent many years in the emergency management field, at the Oklahoma Department of Civil Defense and as an instructor at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, MD. He then moved to Hollywood to work as an actor and screenwriter, before retiring in Oklahoma City.

Finefrock is survived by two sisters, Nancy Beth Emery of Irving, Texas and Ann Margaret Wilson of Davis, Oklahoma; nephew, Paul Davis Emery of New York, and his three children, Charlotte Ann, Paul Davis Jr., and William Thomas; and niece Laura Kathryn Petterson of Carrollton, Texas, and her two children Anna Kathryn and Johan Nicholas.

The family plans to hold a virtual memorial service at a later date.

Donations in Steve’s memory may be made to Integris Hospice House (OKC) online at https://integrisok.com/locations/hospice-and-home-care/integris-hospice-in-okc/about/donations or by sending a check to Integris Foundation, 3030 Northwest Expressway, Suite 1600, Oklahoma City, OK 73112.