Ann Bivins, 79, of Shawnee, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in a local nursing center.

Services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 21, in the chapel of Walker Funeral Service with Robert Prater officiating. Burial will follow in Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.

