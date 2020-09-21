The Shawnee News-Star

Charles Ray Johnson passed away on Sept. 17, 2020, in Seminole.

He was born on Feb. 15, 1951, to Leonard and Mildred Johnson in Shawnee.

Charles married Debbie (Guest) Johnson in 1969 in Seminole.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Seminole.

Charles worked at Consumers Gas from 1964 to 1969. He started work at Wrangler in 1970 and retired in 2004. Charles later worked for Joe Cooper Ford until retiring 2016.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Mildred Johnson; brother Jerry Johnson; brother Larry Johnson; and his in laws Clarence and Hattie Guest.

Charles survived by his wife Debbie Johnson of Earlsboro; son Landon and wife Angie Johnson of Seminole; son Kent Johnson and wife Tara Parker of Oklahoma City; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Charlott and Don Chandler of Watonga; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Peggy and Gary Guest of Seminole; grandchildren Ethan Johnson and Cassidy Herbster of Oklahoma City, Sydney Johnson of Broken Bow; Madde Johnson of Tucson, Arizona, Hunter Johnson of Tucson, Arizona, Tessa Johnson of Virginia; and special dog Birdie.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Shawnee.