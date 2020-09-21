The Shawnee News-Star

Ruth Bruton passed from this life on Sept. 17, 2020.

She was born in the boomtown of Three Sands on Feb. 11, 1927, to Thomas Edmond and Rosa White.

She graduated from Sasakwa High School and completed bachelor and masters degrees from Oklahoma State University.

Ruth taught school for 40 years.

Ruth married John C. Bruton on July 21,1946.

Her first jobs were to develop Vocational Home Economics and Agriculture programs for Salina, Oklahoma schools.

Ruth was active in community activities throughout the years. During recent years she participated in St. Paul's United Methodist Church and Pottawatomie County Retired Teachers.

She is survived by daughter Sharron Pounds (Paul), son Dr. Garry Bruton (Luanne), grandchildren Ethan, John L, Stephanie, Ford, and her brother Rev. Ed White.

The family would like to thank the staff of Belfair for their care and concern for Ruth.

Graveside services will be Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park with Rev. Dr. Tiffany Nagel Monroe officiating under the direction of Walker Funeral Service. Masks are requested.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church 301 N. Beard St., Shawnee, OK 74801; Circle of Care 1501 NW 24th STE 214, Oklahoma City, OK 73106; Gordon Cooper Technology Center Foundation, 4801 N. Harrison, Shawnee, OK 74804.