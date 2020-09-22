The Shawnee News-Star

Frances Marie Burlison, 87, formerly of Bethel Acres, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Moore.

The daughter of Romney Andrew Kirkman and Ruby (Thompson) Kirkman, she was born Sept. 24, 1932, in Polkton, North Carolina.

She worked for many years as a home health nurse and was Christian in faith. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing bingo, dancing, and loved going to the state fair and riding the ferris wheel. Frances was a great cook and her specialty was fried potatoes that she cooked in a cast iron skillet. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and lived for her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph “Sonny” Farnsworth, and husband, J.W. Burlison; one son, Jimmy Burlison; one daughter, Jackie Burlison; and two sons-in-law, Danny Wiens and Randy Woolery.

Frances is survived by seven daughters, Mary “Buttons” Miller and her husband, Verne, of Midwest City, Brenda Simpson and her husband, Wayne, of Moore, Debbie Woolery of Guthrie, Jolynn Farnsworth of Yukon, Janice Wiens and Troy Bronson of Tecumseh, Terri Burlison of Texas, and Sheryl Bridgewater and her husband, Ron, of Tulsa; two sons, Johnny Burlison and wife, Lori Bailey, of Blanchard, and Joe Don Burlison of Tecumseh; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-greatgrandchildren; one brother, Jim Kirkman of Georgia; and many other loved ones and friends.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Blanchard Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Eisenhour Funeral Home of Blanchard. Online obituary and guestbook are available at www.eisenhourfh.com.