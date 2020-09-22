The Shawnee News-Star

Fred G. Robinson, 74, of Bethel Acres, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Shawnee.

He was born Oct. 19, 1945, to Charles and Clara (Rosche) Robinson in McLoud.

Fred graduated with the class of 1963 from Shawnee High School. He was a lifelong resident of the Shawnee area.

He married Becky Sue Eddings on May 5, 1995, in Seminole.

Fred owned and operated Robinson Trucking in Shawnee.

He was a member of Bethel Acres Assembly. Fred loved his church, the outdoors, horses and his family.

He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Enochs, parents, Charles and Clara Robinson; brother, Charles Kevin Robinson; and sister, Elsie Robinson.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Becky Robinson of the home; two daughter and two sons-in-law, Cyndi and Jason Brown of Texas and Robbi and Jason Merrell of Shawnee; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Rodney and Allison Robinson of Tecumseh, and Jason Enochs of Shawnee; 12 grandchildren; one sister, Rhonda Gail Yell of Shawnee; and other extended family and friends.

At the request of the Family and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC and State of Oklahoma Regulations and Guidelines, masks will be mandatory when paying respects during visitation at the funeral home and attending the funeral service at the church.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, and continue until time of service time. Casket will not be opened after service.

Service will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 25, at Bethel Acres Assembly with Reverend Larry Townsend, Bethel Acres Assembly officiating. Private family burial will follow under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

