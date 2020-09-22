The Shawnee News-Star

Fireman 1st Class James C. Webb, 23, of Hobart, Oklahoma, killed during World War II, was accounted for on July 29, 2019.

James was born on Nov. 26, 1918, to Milton L. Webb and Emma L. Webb Millican in Hobart, Oklahoma.

Fireman 1st Class James Cecil Webb enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Jan. 30, 1940, in Little Rock, Arkansas, and reported for duty aboard the USS Oklahoma on June 13, 1940. As part of the effort to check Japanese aggression, the U.S. Pacific Fleet conducted exercises in the waters off of Hawaii beginning in May 1940. After the maneuvers, the fleet remained in Pearl Harbor, Oahu to provide more of a forward presence than was possible from the U.S. West Coast. USS Oklahoma (BB-37) arrived in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 6, 1940, one year and one day prior to the fateful attack, and spent the next several months participating in exercises and conducting patrols.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Webb was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize.

At the time of James’s passing his father, Milton L. Webb was deceased; and survivors included his mother, Emma L. Webb Millican; two brothers, Ralph and Edna Webb of Fresno, California, and Raymond and Inez Webb of Lone Wolf, Oklahoma; five sisters, Velma and O.W. Coffman of Alma, Arkansas, Arrie “Dott” and Roy Ashworth of Oklahoma City, Mildred and Kenneth Henderson of Amarillo, Texas, Clara and Crate Evans of Hobart, Oklahoma, and Leota and Asa Millican of Oklahoma City. Today he is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, including his nephew and spouse, Bill and Addileen Ashworth, of Shawnee.

Webb’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are still missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Graveside memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Dale Cemetery with nephew, Reverend Bill Ashworth, and great-nephew, Lynn Ashworth, officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

