The Shawnee News-Star

Willeta Sharon Short, of Tecumseh, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Sharon, the daughter of Rev W.W. and Velma (Poff) Yoder, was born Dec. 20, 1944, in Pryor.

Sharon was a beloved Bible teacher who loved collecting lighthouses, cooking, and doing crafts. She loved gardening, roses, and watching birds. Sharon also loved bluegrass music, especially The Isaacs, and was a foster mother to many children, but nothing compared to her time spent with her family, particularly her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a brother, Walter Yoder; sisters, Wilda Ann, Wanda and Delbert (Buck) Souders, and Wilma Souders; many other family and friends.

She is survived by children: Christi and Tracy Climer, Tina and Kevin Parris, Sheri and Edward Tibbs, and Edward Russell “Rusty” Short II and his wife Tami; grandchildren: Jordan Parris, Eddie Tibbs, Sam Climer, Brittany Short, Dawson Parris, Justin Tibbs and Brayden Short; great-grandchildren: Daxton Parris and Charlotte Tibbs; and one sister: Waneva Everett.

The Short family will be available for visitation at Walker Funeral Service from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. at Walker Funeral Service with Ken Kerbo officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park in Shawnee.

Service are under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.