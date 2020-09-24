The Shawnee News-Star

Christopher “Chris” Wayne Waybright, 34, of Earlsboro, passed from this life Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

He was born Sept. 12, 1986, to Vernon and Donna (Waybright) Hasbell in Shawnee.

Chris was raised in Shawnee and graduated from Meeker High School.

He married Tya Janelle Grass on Dec. 12, 2010, in Wewoka.

Chris worked for Cudd for the last three years as an equipment operator. He previously worked for Hudson Post and in security at Sac & Fox Casino.

Chris first and foremost loved being a dad and husband. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, being out on the boat, and riding motorcycles.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Barbara Kessinger; and niece, Atrinity Hasbell.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Tya Waybright of the home; four children, Kirsten Waybright, Sophira Waybright, Kara Waybright and Aria Waybright, all of the home; his parents, Vernon Jr. and Donna Hasbell of Shawnee; two brothers, Trey and Ashley Hasbell of Shawnee, and Chanc and Tracy Hasbell of Shawnee; mother-in-law, Joey and Jimmy Garner of Seminole; father-in-law, Tyrone Grass of Shawnee; grandparents, Nelson and Sharyn Waybright of West Virginia, Vernon Hasbell Sr. of Shawnee, and Pat and Leroy Welch of Shawnee; 11 nieces and nephews; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, and continue through service time.

Service will be 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25, at Sharon Baptist Church with Reverend Clint Dawkins, Sharon Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

