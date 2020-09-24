The Shawnee News-Star

Kyle Anthony McDermott went to heaven on Sept. 17, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Annie and Ernie Opp, and his uncle James Opp.

Kyle survived by his wife Nadine McDermott, daughter Andie Kay Sheppard McDermott, mother Lehoma Gallagher, brothers Kelly McDermott and Kurt McDermott, cousins Tarra Boyd and Jamie Opp, aunts Vanita Opp and Theresa Hewitt, brother-in-law Christopher Forman, stepchildren Janna Mays, James Mays, Jessi Mays, Christopher Mays, grandchildren Zakery Mays, Patience, Paris, Collins, Kirby James, Kinsey, Paige, Kyla and Kaylee and many friends.”