Robert D. “Bob” Bailey, 87, of Tecumseh, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Shawnee.

The family has requested that memorials be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800 in lieu of flowers.

At the request of the Family and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC and State of Oklahoma Regulations and Guidelines, masks will be mandatory when paying respects during visitation at the funeral home and attending the graveside service.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28, and from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Graveside service will be at Tecumseh Cemetery with Reverend Fred Owens, Tecumseh Pentecostal Church of God, and Reverend Mike Neal, Victory Christian Church, Okemah, officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

Please join the celebration of Bob’s life through Cooper Funeral Home’s Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

