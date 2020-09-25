The Shawnee News-Star

Jacob Aidan Estep, 26, of Shawnee, crossed over Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

He was born Dec. 6, 1993, in Fairbanks, Alaska, to James R. Estep and Sheila Dail (Fields) Moore.

Jacob grew up as an Army brat and lived throughout the U.S. and Italy. He is currently a resident of Shawnee.

He graduated from Shawnee High School in 2012, and earned an Associate Degree from Seminole State College.

Jacob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a Paralegal stationed in Korea and Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

He was working at Rivertech Akima Company for the FAA.

Jacob enjoyed hosting game nights and get togethers. He loved getting groups together and also cooking. He was a positive, kind, outgoing and selfless person who always made everyone feel included.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Patricia Billings.

Those left to cherish his memories are his parents, Phillip Jr. and Sheila Moore of Shawnee; two sisters, Heather Dieter and Mia Moore; two brothers, Phillip Moore III and Mitchell Moore; nephew, Samual Dieter; niece, Kairi Dieter; grandmother, Josephine Huntington; grandfather, Phillip Moore Sr.; and other loving extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be at noon, Saturday, Sept. 26, at Family of Faith Christian Church, 30 Kinville, Shawnee, with K. Galen Greenwalt, Earlsboro Indian Baptist Church, officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. Please join the celebration of Jacob’s life through Cooper Funeral Home’s Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.