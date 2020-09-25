The Shawnee News-Star

Marc Don Brennan, age 40, passed away Sept. 23, 2020, in Shawnee.

Viewing for Marc will be from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 27, at Swearingen Funeral Home, 1001 N. Milt Phillips Avenue, Seminole.

Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28, at the First Baptist Church, 420 Reid Street in Seminole with Rev. Frank Moppin, Rev. Larry Hawkins and Rev. Eddie Gooden officiating. Burial will follow at Little Cemetery, north of Seminole.

Arrangements are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.