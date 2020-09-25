The Shawnee News-Star

William Earl "Bill" Smith Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Shawnee at the age of 75.

Bill was born on July 31, 1945, in Chickasha. He graduated from Shawnee High School in 1963 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from Drury College in 1970.

Upon discharge from the United States Army, Bill returned to Shawnee to join his father and family in running the family business, Up-To-Date Laundry. After selling the family business, he continued working in the industry across many states and abroad. Most recently, Bill faithfully served the Citizen Potawatomi Nation as Construction Manager for 15 years.

Bill enjoyed playing golf and once served as Exalted Ruler of the local lodge of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. He especially enjoyed sharing good food and laughter with loyal friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Earl Smith and Patricia (Lair) Smith.

Bill is survived by his sister, Gloria Lain of Oklahoma City; daughter Trisha (Smith) Foreman of Shawnee; son Shawn Smith and his wife Amber of Shawnee; daughter Brandy Smith of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren Andrew Smith and Abigail Smith; and numerous family and friends, including his buddy, TJ Tripp.

The family would like to thank Angelic Health Hospice Care, TJ Tripp, and Judy Schettler Cole.

Services will be held at a later date. Bill appreciated the mission of St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, and the family requests that remembrances can be made in his honor via www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html