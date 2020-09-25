The Shawnee News-Star

Yvonne Dolin-Ruzicka passed away April 24, 2020, in Peoria, Arizona.

Born and raised in Shawnee, Yvonne was the middle child of seven.

Yvonne graduated from St. Benedict's High School in 1959. With a passion for nursing, she pursued an education at Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Oklahoma City, graduating in 1962. She completed further studies at Benedictine Heights College in Tulsa.

Yvonne began her nursing career at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center Children's Memorial Hospital in Oklahoma City in 1964.

Oklahoma City is where she met Henry Ruzicka, and they married in 1965. Henry and Yvonne lived in Oklahoma City until 1968, when they moved to the Indianapolis, Indiana, area. There Henry and Yvonne raised their five children.

Yvonne worked at St. Francis Hospital in Beech Grove, Indiana, as a registered nurse for 20 years.

As her children grew and left the home, Yvonne lived in Florida, Virginia, Shawnee, Oklahoma once again, and then finally in Arizona, where she could be closer to her children. She served as a dedicated registered nurse, licensed in each of these states, until she retired in the Phoenix area after 40 years of service. Of all the places she lived, she said, “my heart is in Shawnee.”

Yvonne enjoyed sharing the love of Jesus Christ and being with people. She was very giving and caring. She always wanted family and friends to know that she loved them very much and was grateful for them. She loved learning new things and was a gifted artist.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Edward Dolin Sr.; her mother, Evelyn (Zahasky) Dolin, and her brothers Richard and Robert Dolin.

Survivors include her brothers: Patrick Dolin of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Joseph Edward Dolin Jr. and wife Lynda of Shawnee; her sisters Maureen (Dolin) Gilleland and husband Clifford of Wichita Falls, Texas; and Mary Ellen (Dolin) Bishop of Oklahoma City; her sister-in-law Rebecca Dolin of Shawnee; five children: Peggy (Ruzicka) Kerchner and husband Fred of Parker, Colorado; Michaelle Ruzicka-Wright and husband Marcus of Phoenix, Arizona; Michael Ruzicka and Melissa Baird of Tucson, Arizona; Suzanne (Ruzicka) Martinez and husband Joseph; and Stephani (Ruzicka) Hunsinger and husband Robert of Colorado Springs, Colorado; her 15 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She is deeply loved and deeply missed.

The family is planning to hold a Rosary Vigil at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, and her funeral mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, both at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Shawnee. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Shawnee.