The Shawnee News-Star

Jackie Dale Good Sr., age 90 of Shawnee, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

He was born April 15, 1930, in Tecumseh to Loyd and Faye (Cox) Good.

Jackie attended Grove Schools for three and a half years. He graduated from Prague High School then went on to Tennessee Temple University, graduating in 1959.

Jackie married Zelpha B. Gunter on May 31, 1954, in Prague.

He proudly served his country during the Korean War while enlisted in the U.S. Army.

Jackie was an ordained minister, pastoring several churches. He was a machinist at Tinker for 20 plus years, serving in both vocations for 40 years.

Jackie was saved in June 1939. He was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church.

Jackie loved people and deeply cared about the needs of others. He was known for being generous with people in need with his heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mildred Stricklin; and brothers, Marvin Good and Carl Good.

Jackie is survived by his wife, Zelpha, of the home; son, Jackie Dale Good Sr. of Shawnee; daughter, Reba Smith of Shawnee; grandchildren, Caleb Adams of Israel, Trent Adams of Florida and Danielle Smith of Holdenville; sister, Christina Mulinax and Jack of Greenville, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, and continue until service time.

Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Liberty Baptist Church, Shawnee, with Reverend Phil Thompson officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

