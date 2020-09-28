The Shawnee News-Star

Johnny D Terrell, 67, Midwest City, passed away in his home on Sept. 25, 2020. He was formerly a resident of Shawnee for several years.

He was born Nov. 29, 1952, in Wewoka.

Johnny retired after 36 years working for Pottawatomie County, in addition to many years for the wrecker services.

He is survived by his two children and five grandchildren: son, Michael (Christina) and daughter, Jennifer; five grandkids: Anthony, Megan, Christian, Jacoby, and Lala. He is also survived by his brother Bill (Pam) Terrell of Barlett, Texas; Kay (Johnny) Love of San Antonio, Texas; Kevin Terrell of Ada; Shelia (Thomas) Ryder of Houston, Texas; and Lori Clinch of Houston, Texas.

He was preceded in death his parents Bill and Vivan Terrell of Ada; one brother Bobby Terrell of Eugene, Oregon, several nieces and nephews, adopted kids and grandkids.

Services will be held on Tuesday Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, Shawnee. Burial will be at Little Cemetery following service.

The family wants to thank you for all your prayers and kindness through this difficult time.