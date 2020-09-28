The Shawnee News-Star

Kenneth R. Meisel, 55, of Princeton, Minnesota, passed away on Sept. 24, 2020.

Ken served his country proudly, and he loved his family and friends strongly. He was a U.S. Army veteran, police officer in Oklahoma and a Federal Air Marshal.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Bonnie.

Ken is survived by his wife, Julie; children, Ryan (Debra), Abigail (Jason), Eric (Michelle), Amanda (Drew) and Jacquelyn (Jeremy); grandchildren, Silas, Jameson, Jack, Charles, and Audrey; siblings, Mike, his twin brother Kevin, Kurt, Karl, and Ashley; other family and many friends.

A celebration of Ken’s life will be on Thurs., Oct. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St., Elk River.