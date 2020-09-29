The Shawnee News-Star

Carolyn Richards, 79, of Tecumseh, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at her home.

She was born Nov. 20, 1940, to Clarence “Babe” Smith and Mary (Macy) Bates in Shawnee.

Carolyn grew up in Maud and Tecumseh. She graduated with the class of 1958 from Bethel High School. She earned her associates degree from Seminole Junior College. She lived most of her life in Tecumseh.

She married Howard Doyle Richards on Aug. 13, 1958. He preceded her in death in March of 1980.

Carolyn worked for the Oklahoma Tax Commission for 20 plus years and retired in 2006 as a computer programmer.

She served as the town clerk and treasurer in Pink for 20 years.

Carolyn loved working her garden, flowers beds and tending to her cows.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Doyle Richards; one great-great granddaughter, Adelyn Mae Shepherd; and her parents, Clarence “Babe” Smith and Mary Bates.

Survivors include two children, her son, Rick Richards of Tecumseh; her daughter, Lesa and Randy Ivey of Tecumseh; step-daughter, Tammy Richards of McLoud; six grandchildren, Wayne Richards, Krystal Boyce, Danny Ivey, Bradley Ivey, Austin Todd and McKenzie Todd; nine great-grandchildren, Aden Boyce, McKenlie Ivey, Hailey Richards, Victoria Boyce, Elizabeth Boyce, Courtney Boyce, Jocelyn Richards, Austin Todd Jr. and Brinkley Todd; six great-great-grandchildren; Reid, Ryker, Titan, Addison, Kegan and Kaiser; and many loving extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday and 9 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, and continue through service time.

Service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Joe Terrell, Elmore City Church of Christ, officiating. Burial will follow at Brown Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

