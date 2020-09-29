The Shawnee News-Star

Kathy Cline, 64, of Maud, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at her home.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, and continue through service time.

Service will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 2, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Tom Azlin officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. Please join the celebration of Kathy’s life through Cooper Funeral Home’s Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

