Donald “Don” Henry Rousey, age 80 of Tecumseh, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Tecumseh.

Service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Highland Church of Christ in Tecumseh with Erick Henson and Brett McKnight officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. The family asks that face coverings be worn by all who are able. The service will be shown on Highland Church of Christ’s YouTube Channel.

