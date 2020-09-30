The Shawnee News-Star

Roy Lee Parish, age 74, of Blackwell, Oklahoma, passed away Sept. 26, 2020, at Alliance Health - Blackwell, Oklahoma.

A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Hispanic Foursquare Church, 1085 E. Tower Rd, Ponca City, OK 74601 with Pastor Elder Alvarado officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hispanic Foursquare Church, 1085 E. Tower Rd, Ponca City, OK 74601. We invite you to leave a message of condolence, expression of sympathy or perhaps share a memory of Roy at www.troutblackwell.com