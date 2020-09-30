The Shawnee News-Star

Steven Allen Trammell, 69, of Shawnee, passed away on Sept. 22, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Shawnee.

Steve was born Nov. 6, 1950, to Babe Ruth “Buster” Trammell and Dorothy Surber (Trammell) Yardy.

He graduated from Shawnee High School in Shawnee in 1969.

He served in the Army Reserves from September 1970 to April 1972.

He married the late Eva Ruth Davis Trammell on April 17, 1993, in Shawnee, OK.

He was an active member of Wesley United Methodist church.

Steve is proceeded in death by his father, B.R Trammell, and wife Eva Ruth Trammell.

Steve is survived by mother Dorothy Yardy of Fort Worth, Texas; daughter and son-in-law Sarah and John Sook of Harrah; sister Frances Heard of Fort Worth Texas; brother and sister-in-law Tony and Kim Trammell of Oklahoma City; grandson Ethan Fowler of Meeker; grandson Steven Bruce of Prague; granddaughter Marilyn Alldredge of Tecumseh; and many other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be given to the Wesley United Methodist Church youth group.