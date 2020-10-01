The Shawnee News-Star

Jeffie Ann Garner, 70, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away on Sept. 27, 2020.

Jeffie was born Aug. 16, 1950, in Ft. Cobb, Oklahoma, to Thomas and Virgie (McPherson) Thomas.

She married Donald Garner on Dec. 30, 1970. She was very proud to have celebrated their 49th anniversary together. From the time they met they were inseparable. Jeffie was a resident of Prague.

Jeffie graduate from Quinton High School, followed by a bachelor’s degree in home economics from Southeastern University. She then decided to further her education and earned a master’s degree in special education from the University of Central Oklahoma. During her teaching career she taught special education at Dale Public Schools from 1994 – 2016.

Jeffie was a member of the Caddo Indian tribe and enjoyed creating Indian beadwork. She also enjoyed sewing and cooking. Jeffie loved spending time with her family, more specifically her grandchildren. She was a caring, loving and very selfless person.

Jeffie was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Virgie (McPherson) Thomas, son; Thomas Garner, grandson in-law; Christopher Waybright, sisters; Verla Dean (Dino) Lemons and husband Havin Lemons, Clara (Pumkin) Hicks and husband Jay Hicks.

Survivors include husband Donald Garner; son James Garner of Prague, Oklahoma, and Jimmy (Joey) Garner of Seminole; grandchildren; Alex Garner, Rachel Garner, Tya Waybright, Cody Grass, and Shaylyn and Philip Hale; ten great-grandchildren; brother-in-law; Charles Garner; sister-in-law Carolyn Garner, Mary Shultz, Teresa Patterson, and Sandy Johnson.

A graveside service honoring her life will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at West Liberty Cemetery in Quinton, Oklahoma.

A public viewing will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1 at Parks Brothers Funeral Service - Prague.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Prague.

Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.parksbrothers.net.