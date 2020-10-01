Larry Gene Henderson

The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee resident Larry Henderson, 68, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at Fairview Cemetery.

Larry was born May 15, 1952, in Oklahoma City to Jim and Ella Henderson.

He graduated from Meeker High School in 1970. Larry worked at Bufford Whites Lumber Co. for over 30 years before retiring in January. He enjoyed working and his dog “Wheeler.”

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his mother: Ella Henderson of Shawnee; brother: Don Henderson and wife Kay of Shawnee; sisters: Vickie Dixon and husband Gary of Maud and Michelle Henderson of Shawnee; aunts and uncles: Mary Weatherly of Shawnee, Wildo Alexander and wife Ann of Ringo, Texas, J.D. Alexander and wife Aleta of Merkel, Texas, and Rick Alexander and wife Lou of Ringo, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.