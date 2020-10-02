The Shawnee News-Star

Lori Dawn (Loftis) Miller, 47, of Midwest City, gained her angel wings on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Baylor Hospital in Plano, Texas, after a battle with COVID-19.

Lori was born Aug. 12, 1973, in Shawnee to Fonda Kay (Wilson) and Darrell Ray Loftis. She graduated from Shawnee High School in 1992 and went on to earn an associate’s degree in education from Seminole State College. She was a member and nursery volunteer of Faith Christian Outreach Church for more than 15 years. Lori worked in various mother’s day outs and head starts, including Wesley United Methodist Church, STSA and Ruth Dropkin Head Start in Moore.

She married Nathan Miller on March 11, 2017, surrounded by family and friends at Faith Christian Outreach Church of Shawnee.

She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Norma Jean Dixon, Aileen Wisdom and Ruby Loftis, grandfathers, her hero- Guy Loftis, Ferman Wisdom and Judson Wilson.

Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Fonda and Darrell Loftis of Shawnee; her husband, Nathan Miller of the home; her step-daughter, Kryste’ Miller; sister, Paula Lyon (Steve) of Shawnee; brother, Dustin Loftis (Rosemary) of Chicago; niece, Morganne Bourbonnais (David) of Shawnee; nephew, Trevor Lyon of Shawnee; niece, Braydi Campbell (Zac) of Chandler; nephew, Andrew Loftis of Chicago; niece, Olivia Loftis of Chicago; great-nephew, Cash Campbell of Chandler; great-nephew, Remy Lyon of Shawnee; great-niece, Winsley Campbell of Chandler; great-nephew, Rhett Bourbonnais of Shawnee; aunt, Connie Click (Randall) of Shawnee; aunt, Wynona Richardson (Rocky), of Meeker; uncle, Ronnie Loftis of Asher; mothers-in-law Cathy Newville of Norman, Suzi Miller of Choctaw; fathers-in-law, Ron Newville of Norman, Eddie Miller of Choctaw; sister-in-law, Twylla Hester (Hank) of Yukon; brother-in-law Brian Newville (Tasha) of Moore and multiple loving aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family and friends.

The celebration of Lori’s life will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Walker Funeral Home in Shawnee with Hank Hester officiating. Burial at Resthaven Cemetery in Shawnee will follow. Due to the circumstances and to honor Lori, the family requests that you please wear a mask during the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that monetary donations be made to NICU Helping Hands, to help pay for the shipping of Angel gowns for NICU babies. www.nicuhelpinghands.org