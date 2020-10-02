The Shawnee News-Star

Steven Larrabee, 45, of Gardiner, Montana, passed away suddenly of a heart attack on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

Steven was born on Jan. 5, 1975, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, to Kay and Don Larrabee.

Steven graduated from Shawnee High School and Oklahoma State University and went to work at Yellowstone National Park in 2000.

He is survived by his parents, Kay and Don of Shawnee; his girlfriend, Yvonne Madrid of Gardiner, Montana; grandmother, Ima Jean.

