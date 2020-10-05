The Shawnee News-Star

Darlene Marie Smith, age 83, of Tecumseh, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Shawnee.

She was born June 27, 1937, in Wanette to Robert and Jewel (Kurnut) Caskey.

Darlene grew up in Wanette and attended school in Lone Oak and Wanette.

She married Tony Smith on March 16, 1957, in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Darlene was an excellent housekeeper and cook. She took great care of her family. She loved to visit with people and liked to work cattle.

Darlene was a member of the Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and 10 brothers and sisters.

Darlene is survived by her husband, Tony of the home; two daughters, Terri Lynn Nail of Pauls Valley, and Kerri Lynette Andrews of Shawnee; one son, Jonathan Kent Smith of Macomb; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends.

A private family burial is planned under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.