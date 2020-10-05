The Shawnee News-Star

Glen Treadway, 81, of Macomb, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in Tecumseh.

He was born July 20, 1939, to Floyd William Treadway and Clara (Pack) Williamson in Mena, Arkansas.

Glen grew up in Oklahoma City and attended Franklin High School.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged.

Glen worked at the University Post Office at O.U. and retired in 2003.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, landscaping, making flower beds and planting trees. Glen loved working on his place in Macomb and made many gardens through the years.

He was preceded in death by wife, Glenda Treadway; daughter, Michelle McSperritt; his parents; brother, Gary Treadway; and sisters, Janet and Joyce.

Survivors include his son, Don and Charity Treadway; son-in-law, David McSperritt; five grandchildren, Joshua and Elise Treadway, Jacob and Chelisa Treadway, Jesse and Renee Treadway, Ashley and Doug Kitchens and Jordan McSperritt; nine great-grandchildren, Lily, Kaylie, Monroe, Breelin, Maverick, Briar, Tanner, Caleb and one on the way; one sister, Barbara Simmons of Dallas, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 4, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 5, and continue through service time.

Service will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Guinn, Living Love Christian Center, Shawnee, officiating. Burial will follow at Mars Hill Cemetery in Macomb under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

