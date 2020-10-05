The Shawnee News-Star

Johnny Fred Harlin (PJ) went to be with the Lord on Oct. 1, 2020. He was 87 years old and passed away peacefully surrounded by his sons.

Johnny lived a very full life that could have only been replicated in a movie.

He was born on Sept. 6, 1933, to Nancy McDaniel Harlin and Arthur Harlin in Shawnee.

Johnny enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in July 1950 and had a very successful military career traveling the world on various deployments. In June 1951, he served in the Korean War and was responsible for moving supplies by train from China to Osan Air Base. Johnny was also stationed at various locations to include; Japan, Spain, Germany, Greenland, and Vietnam. Due to his service in the Vietnam War, he was awarded the Bronze Star in November 1971 for his meritorious service while serving with friendly foreign forces engaged in an armed conflict. After 27 years in the U.S. Air Force, he retired as a Chief Master Sargent. He then entered the private sector working for Dynalectron Corporation (DynCorp) for over twenty years as the Head of Procurement. He continued his worldly travels in the private sector that included assignments to; Iraq, Afghanistan, U.A.E., Oman, Jordan, Columbia, and other various countries.

Johnny was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Oklahoma Sooners fan. He enjoyed watching and playing golf, attending horse races, fishing with his sons, dancing, and playing the Texas Lottery on a weekly basis. He loved spending time with and spoiling his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Marie Harlin mother of the boys, Glendora "Glen" Harlin mother of the daughters, parents Nancy and Arthur Harlin, brothers Billy (Bill) Harlin and Red Harlin, sisters Jessie Harlin and Gladys Eggleston, and brother in law Edgar Dibler.

He is survived by his Daughters, Diana Campos, Nancy Black, and Mary Farley; His sons, Billy Harlin (Shanna Harlin), Jimmy Harlin, Gene Harlin (Katie Harlin), His sisters; Anna Margaret Dibler, Emma Chapman, His grandchildren, Kamryn Harlin, Kallie Harlin, Cooper Harlin, Chad Campos, Kimberly Campos, Tracey Campos, Stephanie Campos, Chris Black, Shawn Black, Matt Black, Jeremy Farley, Sarah Farley, many great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery for family members only. We invite everyone to join us in Celebrating Johnny's life immediately following at the family's home at 2 p.m., if you would like to attend, please reach out to the family.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to The American Cancer Society in Johnny's name.