John “J.T.” Baker, 79, of Shawnee, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Shawnee.

He was born on April 8, 1941, to Charlie and Christine (Lowery) Baker, in Shawnee.

He married Naomi “Jean” (Burgess) Baker on Aug. 30, 1976, in Shawnee.

J.T. worked his entire life and retired from Markwell Paving in Oklahoma City when he was 77 years old. He loved hunting, fishing, auctions, antiques and collecting “junk.”

He was a member of Hart St. Full Gospel Church, in Shawnee. He was very outgoing, and never met a stranger. He had a big heart and would do anything for anyone. He was always laughing and good humored.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Naomi “Jean” Baker; sisters, Edith Cross and Mary Warledo.

J.T. is survived by three sons, Shawn Kisor and wife, Sandy of Kansas, Kevin Wilson of Shawnee, and Stayc Wilson and wife, Michelle of Tecumseh; one daughter, Candy Toney and husband Randy of Tecumseh; two brothers, Donny Joe Baker of Oklahoma City, and Charlie Baker and wife, Bessie, of Pink; grandchildren, Shawna, Kenny, Katie and husband, Trey, Eddie, Tabby and husband, Kelly, Danielle, Whitney, Megan, Johnathan, Bailey, Dakota, Terry, Tiffany, and Scotland; great-grandchildren, Brody, Brooklyn, Harper and Naomi.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Tecumseh Cemetery with Brother Ellis Gregg officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

