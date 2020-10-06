The Shawnee News-Star

Funeral services for Meske Jo Wind will be Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Apehkv Fellowship Church in Okemah. Wake services will be Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will be at the Apehkv Church Cemetery.

Meske Jo Wind was born Aug. 2, 1979, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, to Nelson Wind and Patricia Coachman. She passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Tulsa at the age of 41.

Meske was a resident of Okmulgee and a 1997 graduate of Earlsboso High School where she loved playing basketball. She later received her associate’s degree of arts from Seminole State College in 1999. Meske worked at the Muscogee Creek Nation TANF Program for five years and also with Social Security and Gaming Departments. She was a Bear Clan member of Muscogee Creek Nation, a member of Apehka Fellowship Church and of the Greenleaf Ceremonial Grounds. Meske’s pride and joy were her sons, Kaleb and Joseph.

Survivors include her mother, Patricia Coachman of Okmulgee; her father, Nelson Wind of Okemah; two loving sons, Kaleb Stone and Joseph Wind of the home; two brothers, Kelly Wind of Okmulgee and Gabe Wind of Seminole; two sisters, Elyse Wind of Seminole and Naketa Hulbutta of Wewoka; one aunt, two uncles, cousins and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Julius Price, Ed Deer, Arharlock Buckley, Monte Randall, Blake Underwood and Ray Tainpeah.

Honorary bearers include Frank Coachman and Don Simpson.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Abraham Jackson, Daniel Wind and Paul Fixico.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.