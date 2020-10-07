The Shawnee News-Star

James R. Frost passed from this life on Oct. 6, 2020, in the home where he met and married his wife of 65 years, “Sandy.”

He is preceded in death by his wife Sandra Marshall Frost, his parents, and many brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his brother Tom (Gertie) Frost; his sister Reba Minton and sister in law LaDonna Marshall; his children Steven (Tracy) Frost, Marshall (Cathy) Frost, and Tami (Dave) Waller. His family grew to 11 grandchildren and their spouses and 23 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held graveside on Friday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Shawnee.