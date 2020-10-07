Leola Mildred "Millie" Knoles

The Shawnee News-Star

Millie went to heaven Sept. 30, 2020, at the age of 94.

She was born Aug. 3, 1926, to Marcella Fay (Bulter) and Jerry Murphy.

She was married to Arlin B. "Henry" Knoles.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters and one brother.

She is survived by daughters Becky Jones, Connie Engler, and son Billy Knoles.

She was blessed by grandchildren that till the end took great care of her: Angie Jones Reed, Missie Jones, Travis Engler, and Trever Engler; seven great-grandchildren: Kyle Johnson, Kash, Keeley, Karsyn Reed, Bronson Armitage, Emily Engler, and Abigail Engler; great-great-grandson: Kace Reed.

Millie was a seamtresss to many for years. She was a lifetime member at Trinity United Methodist Church, here in Shawnee.

"Thank You" to Heartland Hopice of Shawnee.

A memorial for Millie will be announced at a later date.