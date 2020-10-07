The Shawnee News-Star

Roy Lloyd (RL) Gribble of Tecumseh passed away on Aug. 23, 2020.

Roy was born and raised in Shawnee with his parents, Lloyd and Virginia Gribble, and his three brothers, Ronnie, Robert and Roger.

He graduated from Shawnee High School and went on to complete his master’s degree in criminal justice while working at the police department. In 2003 Roy attended the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and graduated with 213th Session of the FBI Academy. Roy retired from the Shawnee Police Department in 2012 after serving 27 years in law enforcement.

Roy thrived on adventure. He was an expert shooter and won many shooting competitions over the years. He loved riding his Harley, going scuba diving, boating on the lake, building and driving fast cars and most of all playing golf. He spent many hours on the golf course and every vacation was a golf destination.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Shawn and Stormy Gribble; daughter and son-in-law, Kristy and Justin Duty; step-son and daughter-in-law Jeremy and Hollie Carter; and step-daughter and son-in-law, Krystal and Tim LaValley and 14 grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and two brothers, Ronnie and Robert, and his granddaughter, Chloe Carter.

A private family memorial has been planned in his honor.