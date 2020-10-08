The Shawnee News-Star

Aly’ce Margaret (Green) Scott, age 92, passed away Oct. 5, 2020, in Shawnee.

The wake service will be at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 632 N. Kickapoo Avenue in Shawnee.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 9, at St. Benedict Catholic Church with Rev. Joseph P. Schwartz officiating. Her urn and the urn of her husband, J.W., will be buried together in plot 277 at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Konawa.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Aly’ce’s memory to the St. Benedict Endowment Fund, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 632 N. Kickapoo Avenue, Shawnee, Oklahoma 74801.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.