The Shawnee News-Star

Norma Jean Spear, age 91, of Shawnee, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at her home.

Services will be Monday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church. Burial will be Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m. in the Aikens Cemetery, North of Sallisaw.

Walker Funeral Service will announce more information.