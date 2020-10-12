The Shawnee News-Star

Mickey Childers, 62, lifelong resident of Tecumseh, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Tecumseh.

He was born June 29, 1958, to Leon Lavern Childers and Patricia Ann (McDaniels) Williams in Shawnee.

Mickey was raised in Tecumseh and attended Tecumseh Public Schools. He graduated with the class of 1976 from Tecumseh High School.

He married Janna Coley on Jan. 9, 1980, in Tecumseh.

Mickey owned and operated Lakewood Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning in Tecumseh.

He loved hotrods, motorcycles and going fast; but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Ann Williams; and sister, Nancy Price.

Survivors include his wife, Janna Childers of the home; one daughter and son-in-law, Chelsie and Daniel Niday of Tecumseh; two sons, Bradley Lavern Childers of Tecumseh, and Greg Allen Childers of Tecumseh; two grandchildren, Abbigail and Drake Niday; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Debra Sigman and Theodore Wangrycht of McLoud, and Tamara and Gene Lee of Tecumseh; his father, Leon Childers; and other loving extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Celebration of life will be 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16, at the old home place, 17401 S. Countyline Road, McLoud. Cremation arrangements by Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

