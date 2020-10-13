The Shawnee News-Star

Bonnie Jean (McCullar) Taylor ‘’Little Ma” ‘’Honey Ma," 88, of Perry, passed away on Sept. 29, 2020, in Perry, Oklahoma.

Bonnie Jean was born in Byars, Oklahoma, to Benjamin and Mary (Humphrey) McCullar on Sept. 3, 1932. She attended Shawnee High School after moving to Shawnee as a young girl.

She married Bob Taylor and raised their four children in Cushing and Perry. They owned and operated the Quarter Cove/Backroom BBQ in Perry.

Bonnie loved being a mom, and she prided herself in having mountains of cookies ready as the kids came home from school. Congo bars and chocolate gravy were some of her favorite sweet recipes. Her grandbabies were the light of her life, and because she had a small cat, her first grandchild gave her the nickname ‘’Little Ma.” A few years later, her granddaughter Marielle gave her the loving nickname of ‘’Honey Ma” because she was as sweet as honey.

Bonnie leaves behind three children: Rhonda Gaston and husband Paul, Michael Taylor and wife Brenda, and Sheryl Mack Taylor and husband John. Bonnie’s 11 grandchildren are: Cheyenne Taylor, Jonathan Taylor, Melissa Taylor Reinhardt, Kimberly Taylor, Rebecca Taylor, Carley Taylor, Cassidy Taylor Armstrong, Timothy Gaston, Joshua Gaston, Marielle Gaston Sekula, Braeden Mack. She also is survived by 17 great-grandchildren.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her son, Ricky Taylor of Guthrie; her parents; two brothers, Linwood McCullar of Tecumseh and Doyle McCullar of Shawnee; two sisters, Willie Smith of Tecumseh and Patsy Bone of Shawnee; and Bob Taylor.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.