The Shawnee News-Star

Darla Lynae Melson, age 62, entered her heavenly home Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

She was born April 19, 1958, in Oklahoma City to Arthur C. and Alberta Roark.

Darla was a kind caring soul, talented artist, who deeply loved her family. Her artistic abilities were apparent at an early age, as she won an art contest at the State Fair of Oklahoma and was awarded a bicycle. She had a wonderful way with children, creating many special memories with her numerous nieces and nephews, taking them on daylong adventures or planning fun things in the home. She used her artistic abilities to enhance innumerable parties and gatherings with her decorating ideas and creativity. An avid photographer, she took countless photos of family events and holidays.

She attended Oklahoma City Public Schools and attended high school in Bethel Acres, OK. She was the salutatorian of the Bethel High School class of 1976. She received an associate degree from Seminole State University and earned a her bachelor’s degree in Commercial Art from the University of Central Oklahoma. She inherited her father’s passion for OU Football and was a lifelong fan.

Darla served the Lord faithfully as an active member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.

On Oct. 11, 1983, she married Rickey Lynn Melson of Chandler, where they made their home. In December of 1994, their lives were blessed with a son, Joshua Roark Melson. Darla was an amazing, compassionate, and dedicated mother. She became an advocate for Autism causes that benefited all children with autism. True to her giving spirit, she gave the gift of life through tissue donation. Her legacy of kindness will live on through her precious son Josh and all those whose lives she has touched.

Darla was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Ricky Lynn Melson and her father Arthur C. Roark.

Those left behind to cherish her sweet memory are her son Joshua Melson of the home, her mother Alberta Roark, sisters Dianne Bisgard, Denise Flowers and husband Bobby all of Bethel Acres, Brother Doug Roark and wife Debra of McLoud, sisters-in-law Shirley Hollemon, Mary Anderson, Carol Melson all of Chandler, Barbara Smith and husband Allen of Oklahoma City, brothers- in-law James Melson and wife Allison, Gene Melson and wife Edna, Mike Melson and wife Sheila all of Chandler. Darla also leaves behind numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

A fund remains open at Banc First in Chandler where contributions can be made for expenses of the Melson Family.

Care Services are provided by Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Chandler.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15. Family will be receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Condolences may be offered online at www.parksbrothers.net.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, at the Chandler Catholic Cemetery officiated by Father Anthony Ram.