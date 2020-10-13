Jenny Pickard

The Shawnee News-Star

Jenny Fay Pickard, 67 years of age, passed on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Shawnee.

Jenny was born on Aug. 15, 1953, in Pawnee City, Nebraska, to the late Jim Curnett and Pauline Lightner.

Jenny married Jimmy Pickard on Sept. 17, 1998. They enjoyed traveling and going to the lake in their RV with their dog Lacy and enjoying retirement raising chickens at their home in Shawnee.

Jenny retired from Wolverine Tube in 2017 after 39 years. She loved spending time with her family, laughing, and always wearing a smile. She loved cooking. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother and friend. To know her was to love her.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Pickard of the home; son, Kevin Fullbright of Maud; daughter and son-in-law, Brittany and William Holcomb of Colusa, California; step-daughter, Kelly and Marshall Dillon of Prague; four sisters and brothers-in-law, James and Nicky Eubanks of Thackerville, Mike and Michelle Swanner of Tecumseh, Pete and Teresa Yardy of Shawnee, and Robbie Ginzer of Shawnee; grandchildren, Carmen Cervantes, Candice Holcomb, Gabriel Holcomb, Kaleb Fullbright, Hunter Fullbright, Tryston Fullbright, Mallori and Maylee Reno and baby Zaylee.

Jenny is preceded in death by her daughter, Candi Cotton, brother Eddie Lovett, her parents, and son-in-law Ron Reno.

The graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m., at Garden Grove Cemetery, in Prague. Family visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Service in Shawnee.