Lattie Jones Jr.

Memorial services for Lattie Ernest Jones Jr., 92, of Ada, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Asbury United Methodist Church, Ada. Rev. Travis Muse will officiate.

Mr. Jones passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at an Ada nursing home.

He was born Dec. 17, 1927, in Lindsay, Oklahoma, to Lattie E. and Ruby Smith Jones.

He married Ethel Marie Ellis on Dec. 29, 1951. She preceded him in death on Feb. 23, 2016.

Mr. Jones was a retired butcher and meat market manager for Safeway and Humpty Dumpty Grocery Stores. Later, he owned a custom beef processing company. Mr. Jones was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and had served in U. S. Navy during World War II. He was stationed at Pearl Harbor.

Survivors include a son, Bruce Jones; three daughters, Deborah Kay Tucker, Trudy Lynn Eslami and Jana Denise Jones; two sisters, Mildred Khoury and Vinita Bell; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.