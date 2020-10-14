The Shawnee News-Star

Mark Lee Wisdom was born to Dr. Cranfill Karl Wisdom and Shirley Christine Wisdom April 1, 1959, and died Oct. 3, 2020.

He attended St. Benedict Elementary School and Tecumseh High School. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma, with a master’s degree in American history and master’s degree in philosophy. He worked as a heavy equipment diesel mechanic, Central Oklahoma Juvenile Center, and as a truck driver for Gilbert and Sons Trucking Company of Tecumseh.

Survivors include: a daughter, Mandi Louise Wisdom and three grandchildren, Jackson age 12, Addison age 8 and Wyatt age 4, his parents, and his siblings Mike Wisdom and Mary Wisdom-Dittmeier.

Mark’s hobbies included: drawing, photography, metal detecting, refurbishing and restoring old vehicles.

There will be a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Oct. 31, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, Shawnee, with Father Schwarz presiding. Mark will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Shawnee, following the mass.